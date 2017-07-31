30 July 2017

Nigeria: Zamfara Appoints New Emir of Tsafe

The Zamfara State Government on Sunday announced Muhammadu Bawa as the 18th Emir of Tsafe Emirate Council.

The State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Muttaka Rini, made the announcement in Gusau, the state capital.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Mr. Bawa replaced the former emir, Habibu Aliyu, who died on Wednesday at the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto after a brief illness.

Until his appointment, Mr. Bawa was the Chairman, State Community and Social Development Projects, CSDP.

Mr. Bawa started as a secondary school teacher and became a principal of various government secondary schools in old Sokoto State.

He then joined the Petroleum Equalisation Trust Fund as Executive Secretary where he resigned to become the Chairman of the state CSDP.

