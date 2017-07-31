Nigeria: B/Haram - Explore All Options, Osinbajo Tells Military

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has directed the military and all security agencies to intensify counter-terror efforts in Borno State in order to have a strong control and secure lives and property.

The acting president gave the directive in lieu of the recent ambush, attack and abduction of soldiers and civilians working in the Lake Chad Basin Frontier Exploration.

His spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement Sunday, said Osinbajo particularly directed the military to continue their search and rescue missions to locate and free all the remaining abducted persons as soon as possible, "using all available and expedient means in the circumstances."

Akande noted that his principal handed down "these fresh directives" at an emergency meeting he held with service chiefs at the Aso Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday.

He stated: "The objective of this patriotic exercise is to open up new areas for oil exploration for the common good of all Nigerians. The terrorist attack resulted in a number of deaths of hardworking and innocent Nigerians, and the abduction of some.

"Prof. Osinbajo commiserates with the families, relatives and associates of those who lost their lives in the despicable onslaught and wishes the injured speedy recovery."

The acting president was quoted as assuring that "justice would be pursued for the victims and against those who engage in this kind of unacceptable, criminal and terrorist conduct."

He was said to have assured that despite the resurgence of terrorist attacks in Borno, "the Federal Government is not only on top of the situation, but will define the end of these atrocities by both winning the war and winning the peace in the north-east."

The acting president saluted the resilience, gallantry and sacrifices of officers and men of the Armed Forces for the peace, security and territorial integrity of the country.

He eulogised the soldiers who had paid the ultimate price in this mission and others linked to the current insurgency, assuring that the welfare of the families of the soldiers would be prioritised.

He lauded the diligence of the management and staff of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation as well as the lecturers/consultants from the University of Maiduguri in pursuing the nation's resolve to grow its crude oil reserve base through potential exploration in the Lake Chad Basin.

The acting president stressed that the Federal Government would by no means be dissuaded.

"Some of these extraordinarily selfless Nigerians from the NNPC and the University Of Maiduguri put their lives on the line that we and generations to come will enjoy the resources of this land. We will never forget that sacrifice", he said.