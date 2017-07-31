Nigeria: Amnesty Office to Collaborate With Varsities in Agro-Based Training

The Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) says it will collaborate with credible institutions such as the Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO) to train beneficiaries of the programme.

The Coordinator of PAP, Brig-Gen. Paul Boroh (Rtd), said that this would complement government's effort at creating specialised training for beneficiaries of the amnesty programmes in the Niger Delta.

A statement issued by Mr Owei Lakemfa, Head, Media and Communication, Amnesty Office on Sunday in Abuja disclosed that Boroh disclosed this at the graduation ceremony of the FUTO on Thursday in Owerri.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 24 beneficiaries of PAP were among the graduating students.

Boroh, who was represented by the Head of Monitoring and Evaluation, Mr Bestman Probel, commended the University for its well-defined curriculum on agro-based training, particularly in poultry and aqua culture.

In his remarks, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Festus Eze, said the university was ready to collaborate with the Amnesty office to train more beneficiaries in the area of agricultural production techniques.

Eze thanked President Muhammudu Buhari for sustaining the Amnesty programme and urged beneficiaries to make maximum use of the knowledge and skills acquired during the training.

He appealed to the Presidential Amnesty Office to send more beneficiaries to the university for similar training in future.

In his contribution, Mr Chuks Nwanodu, the consultant and facilitator of the training programme, said the one-month intensive course on poultry and fishery was tailored towards making the beneficiaries to become agricultural entrepreneurs.

He commended the PAP for the various programmes initiated for youths within two years to ensure peace and stability in the Niger Delta region.