Nigeria: Don't Let Anybody Buy Your Conscience, IGP Tells Police

Abuja — The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Ibrahim Idris, has sounded a note of warning to officers, especially commissioners to conduct themselves professionally and handle criminal cases diligently.

The IGP, who gave the warning while addressing DIG's, AIG's and CPs at a conference at the force headquarters in Abuja, recently, said that any act of misconduct could throw them out of the force.

"I expect the highest standard from you. Don't let anybody buy your conscience. Hold your own, I want you to be very professional, " the IGP charged them.

IGP Idris, who assured that the Federal Government was ready to address the challenges facing the police force, urged the personnel to change the public perception of the force and live up to expectation.

He charged them to be very civil in relating with members of the public and respect their socio-cultural values.

Idris also ordered them to embrace the 'change begins with me' slogan and ensure that no money was collected from members of the public for bail.

"As you are all aware, Bail is free', always sensitise officers and men in your commands on this, any one caught on this act will be demise from service.

"The law as we know is blind. We represent the most visible arm of justice and we must use that power prudently.

"However, we must embrace change as the only permanent fixture in life," IGP Idris stressed.

The police boss also warned that any senior policeman found engaged in any form of corrupt practices would be punished accordingly as provided in the police creed.