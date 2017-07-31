31 July 2017

Rwanda: Habineza to Increase Students' Allowances

By Jean d'Amour Mbonyinshuti

Frank Habineza, the presidential candidate for Democratic Green Party of Rwanda, has said he will ensure that the university students' subsistence allowances are increased four-fold to help students cope with economic challenges at campus.

Currently, government-sponsored university students from vulnerable families are given a subsistence allowance of Rwf25,000 monthly.

Habineza, who was yesterday campaigning in Huye District, also promised to transform Huye town into a modern city, saying he knows the town well having lived there as a student and in later life.

"I am not a visitor here, I studied and worked from here for six years. It would, therefore, be easy for me to develop the town once elected president," he said.

Habineza said he learnt a lot during his time in Huye.

"Huye is a commercial and educational city which needs developing," he said.

He said that for university students to study well without struggling, he will increase the stipend for them to get all amenities in comfort.

"When we came to study, we struggled to cope with life here. We were being given Rwf21,000 and life was hard but 13 years later it has only increased to Rwf25,000," the presidential hopeful said.

"We are optimistic this [increased allowance] will help boost quality of education.

However, some voters said the candidate does not have a specific roadmap to deliver on his pledges.

"I wish he talked about improving ICT here as we don't have enough facilities at the moment. Other issues he talked about such as increasing bursary are good but it would be hard for him as he said cutting taxes is part of his manifesto. You cannot cut tax and talk of spending more," said Eric Manzi, 22, from Mukura Sector.

Today, Habineza is expected to campaign in Burera District, Northern Province, and will tomorrow conclude his campaign in Gasabo and Nyarugenge districts, Kigali.

