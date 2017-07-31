31 July 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: B/Haram - NAF Deploys More Special Forces, Equipment

By Ronald Mutum

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has introduced additional measures aimed at increasing its operational capability, in the ongoing counterinsurgency operations in the Northeast.

A statement yesterday by Air Force spokesman, Air Commodore Olatokunbo Adesanya explained that the measures include deployment of additional NAF Special Forces.

He said other components include personnel of the Regiment Specialty to reinforce base security and also fight alongside the Nigerian Army troops and NAF Special Forces that were already on ground.

He also said the NAF has deployed thermal imaging cameras aimed at adding more value to the current efforts at detecting and checkmating the activities of suicide bombers before they carry out their missions.

