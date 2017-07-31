31 July 2017

Nigeria: Lagos Task Force Arrests 74, Pulls Down 120 Illegal Structures

By Eugene Agha

Lagos — Operatives of the Lagos State Task Force have arrested about 74 suspected hoodlums at the Obalende under bridge.

The arrest was made during the demolition of illegal structures at Obalende by the state government.

This is even as the Chairman of the Task Force, Superintendent of Police (SP) Olayinka Egbeyemi disclosed that the state government intended to carry out demolition of illegal structures blocking drainages in parts of the metropolis.

The demolition of the shanties and container shops around Obalende fly-over, according to the government, was to pave way for the free flow of water in the drainages and canals.

Egbeyemi disclosed that the 48 hours 'Abatement Notice' served on traders/occupiers of illegal structures, shanties and containerised shops by the Agency around Obalende fly-over expired on Thursday July 20, 2017.

He noted that the government gave another 48 hours grace for them to remove their wares/belongings before the commencement of the demolition exercise.

SP Egbeyemi described the activities of traders, mechanics and people living under the fly-over as an eye-sore, saying they dumped refuse into canal and drainages thereby blocking the free flow of water.

He blamed the blockage for the serious flooding experienced on the Island.

He disclosed that 74 suspected hoodlums were arrested during the demolition exercise.

He said, "No responsible and responsive government would tolerate illegality of people causing hardship for innocent members of the public."

The state government had penultimate Monday issued quit notice to occupants of illegal structures at Obalende.

Those affected are mainly mechanics, traders as well as social miscreants involved in the sale of illicit substance in the area.

Despite the quit notice, the occupants have continued to carry on with their businesses.

It eventually dawned on them on Friday when the government bulldozers arrived the area. They were said to have appealed to the officials who reminded them of the 48 hours grace given to them by the state government

