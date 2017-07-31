West Africa: AU, UN, Ecowas Condemn Attacks On Oil Exploration Team in Maiduguri

The African Union, United Nations and ECOWAS have condemned the terrorist ambush in Maiduguri on a convey of NNPC staff on oil exploration mission.

Boko Haram insurgents on 25th July 2017, ambushed Nigerian troops including members of the Civilian JTF escorting some staff of the NNPC and that of University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) on oil exploration in Yesu District of Magumeri Local Government Area of Born state, killing about 50 people.

Some members of the exploration team are still missing.

The Nigeria Army on Saturday night said it recovered 21 additional bodies in an operation to rescue the oil exploration crew.

The AU, UN, and ECOWAS, in a joint statement, reaffirmed their support to Nigerian Government in its fight against terrorism.

The three bodies reiterated their support to all ECOWAS states to the fight against terrorism, by encouraging them to implement the ECOWAS counter-terrorism strategy aimed at eradicating this menace in the region.

They sincerely wished the injured a swift recovery and express their deepest condolences to the victims and their families, as well as to the people and Government of Nigeria.