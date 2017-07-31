30 July 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

West Africa: AU, UN, Ecowas Condemn Attacks On Oil Exploration Team in Maiduguri

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abdullateef Salau

The African Union, United Nations and ECOWAS have condemned the terrorist ambush in Maiduguri on a convey of NNPC staff on oil exploration mission.

Boko Haram insurgents on 25th July 2017, ambushed Nigerian troops including members of the Civilian JTF escorting some staff of the NNPC and that of University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) on oil exploration in Yesu District of Magumeri Local Government Area of Born state, killing about 50 people.

Some members of the exploration team are still missing.

The Nigeria Army on Saturday night said it recovered 21 additional bodies in an operation to rescue the oil exploration crew.

The AU, UN, and ECOWAS, in a joint statement, reaffirmed their support to Nigerian Government in its fight against terrorism.

The three bodies reiterated their support to all ECOWAS states to the fight against terrorism, by encouraging them to implement the ECOWAS counter-terrorism strategy aimed at eradicating this menace in the region.

They sincerely wished the injured a swift recovery and express their deepest condolences to the victims and their families, as well as to the people and Government of Nigeria.

West Africa

Why Buhari's Return Is Delayed

Though fully recovered, President Muhammadu Buhari is staying back in London to regain physical strength and weight… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.