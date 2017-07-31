Zimbabwe: Tuku Shaped My Career, Says Bob Nyabinde

Jazz musician, Bob Nyabinde, says Oliver Mutukudzi made him a professional musician.

Nyabinde, a former teacher, told people attending a dinner which was organized by Norton MP, Temba Mliswa to celebrate Mtukudzi's achievements at the music legend's Pakare Paye Arts centre in Norton, on Saturday night that Tuku shaped his music career.

"I met with Samanyanga (Mtukudzi's totem) when I was playing at Red Lions club in Kwekwe and he said to me what is your problem. He said this after probably having realized that had what was needed to be a fully-fledged musician, and I told him that I needed musical instruments. I was a headmaster by then," said Nyabinde who was directing the colourful event.

"He then said to me is that all what you want, and I said at that moment that was what I wanted then he said well come and see me tomorrow. When I went to see him he gave me his first music drums, white in colour and that's what I used until I was able to raise my own money to buy my own equipment," Nyabinde said.

Nyabinde has been in the music industry since 1994.

He got into fame after releasing his debut album Panenyaya in 2002, which has the famous song Chabuda Hapana.

The song's video which he composed and produced during the time he was a primary school head at a Kwekwe school (R.J Davies Primary School) features his students.

To date, the Headmaster as he is affectionately called by his fans is one of the best musicians playing in Zimbabwe.

The dinner was held at Mtukudzi's Pakare Paye Arts centre in Norton, to recognize his achievements following his recent nomination into top 10 most bankable artists on Forbes Africa list.

The Forbes list is based on how artists charge for shows and appearances, collaborations, album and song sales, brand endorsements, sponsorship, popularity on social media, YouTube/VEVO views, investments, awards and other appearances such as acting .