30 July 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Tuku Shaped My Career, Says Bob Nyabinde

Tagged:

Related Topics

Jazz musician, Bob Nyabinde, says Oliver Mutukudzi made him a professional musician.

Nyabinde, a former teacher, told people attending a dinner which was organized by Norton MP, Temba Mliswa to celebrate Mtukudzi's achievements at the music legend's Pakare Paye Arts centre in Norton, on Saturday night that Tuku shaped his music career.

"I met with Samanyanga (Mtukudzi's totem) when I was playing at Red Lions club in Kwekwe and he said to me what is your problem. He said this after probably having realized that had what was needed to be a fully-fledged musician, and I told him that I needed musical instruments. I was a headmaster by then," said Nyabinde who was directing the colourful event.

"He then said to me is that all what you want, and I said at that moment that was what I wanted then he said well come and see me tomorrow. When I went to see him he gave me his first music drums, white in colour and that's what I used until I was able to raise my own money to buy my own equipment," Nyabinde said.

Nyabinde has been in the music industry since 1994.

He got into fame after releasing his debut album Panenyaya in 2002, which has the famous song Chabuda Hapana.

The song's video which he composed and produced during the time he was a primary school head at a Kwekwe school (R.J Davies Primary School) features his students.

To date, the Headmaster as he is affectionately called by his fans is one of the best musicians playing in Zimbabwe.

The dinner was held at Mtukudzi's Pakare Paye Arts centre in Norton, to recognize his achievements following his recent nomination into top 10 most bankable artists on Forbes Africa list.

The Forbes list is based on how artists charge for shows and appearances, collaborations, album and song sales, brand endorsements, sponsorship, popularity on social media, YouTube/VEVO views, investments, awards and other appearances such as acting .

Zimbabwe

Video Shows Shaky Mugabe Being Led to Seat

Heartbreaking or proof of his party's cynicism? Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.