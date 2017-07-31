Zimbabwe: Ndebele Kingdom - Lobengula Descendants Fume

The Ndebele Kingdom revival has taken a new twist with king Lobengula family members describing the recently self-imposed, Stanley Raphael Tshuma, as an imposter.

Tshuma, who made headlines for claiming to be Mzilikazi 11 recently, geared up his secessionist intentions by declaring Mthwakazi state and unveiling its flag at a gathering that was held at Bulawayo's large City Hall.

However descendants of king Lobengula have rubbished Tshuma's antics, insisting that he is not entitled to the throne.

"On the issue of imposters of the king, this has been going on for many years, culminating into recent events in which we have people changing surnames to Khumalo and making a lot of public claims of birth rights.

"Most of them talk of spiritual guidance, either ancestral or Christian beliefs. Some have exhibited immeasurable levels of derision of grandeur and moral decadence," said Nkosinathi Ndiweni, a spokesperson of Lobengula's family while addressing journalists at the Bulawayo Media Centre on Friday.

Ndiweni accused Tshuma of hijacking their cause and of trying to gain cheap political mileage by politicising the Ndebele Kingdom revival agenda.

"We have a situation where politicians, are seeing an opportunity in mixing politics and culture to create a following. There is a serious failure to realise the disadvantages to this nation in failure to separate politics from culture in this effort in terms of the success rate in achieving what might be a common target defined in different terms," said Ndiweni.

He said although the process of identifying the heir to the throne has taken a long time, the exercise is now almost complete.

"As per the resolution of the meeting at Amakhosi Theatre on 6 November, 1997, king Lobengula's house is the one to identify the heir to the throne and submit the name to the chiefs who are to make an announcement to the public and prepare his installation.

"The family is aware of the burning desire to have a king now but the family cannot afford to make mistakes in reconstructing this institution because they are trying to meet targets set outside the process," added Ndiweni.

Lobengula's direct descendant, Prince (Umtwana) Peter Zwide Kalanga Khumalo, said the envisaged Ndebele kingdom will not be a separate from the current Zimbabwe but will be based on allegiance to the king from different people across the country.

Khumalo who is the grand child to Nyamande, Lobengula's first born son, said the resuscitation of the monarchy and the crowning of a new Ndebele king will enhance cultural and nationhood values among the Ndebele people country wide.

The Ndebele Kingdom ceased to exist after Lobengula set Bulawayo on fire and fled as Cecil John Rhodes's army was advancing towards the capital in 1893.