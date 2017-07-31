Rwanda: MINUSCA Police Boss Visits Rwanda Peacekeepers

The Police Commissioner of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in Central African Republic (MINUSCA), Gen. Roland Zamora visited the Rwandan Police peacekeepers' camp and thanked them for their sacrifice and putting their life on the line for the sake of the civilian population.

While meeting the Formed Police Unit (RWAFPU2) contingent deployed in Kaga-Bandoro region to protect internally displaced persons (IDPs), Zamora said that their readiness and professional response has brought sanity in the area and reassured the population.

Kaga-Bandoro camp is about 400km from the capital Bangui. It is home to over 25,000 IDPs.

"I came to thank you for your determination and courage in restoring peace and stability in this area and the country in general," the Police Commissioner said.

His comments were in line with the recent attack on IDP camp by the ex-Seleka rebels, who were repulsed by the Rwandan peacekeepers.

The three-day standoff happened between June 30 and July 2, when the Rwandan police peacekeepers managed to kill and capture some of the attackers.

"I congratulate the commander and the entire unit for the determination and courageous actions you have shown in protecting the civilian population," he said.

His visit follows a recent formal letter by Dr Renner Onana, the chief of the Human Rights and Justice Section in MINUSCA, who also credited the readiness, professionalism and response that the Rwandan Police peacekeepers continue to exhibit at all times in apprehending criminals, as well as their partnership with the people in human security activities.