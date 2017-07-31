31 July 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: MINUSCA Police Boss Visits Rwanda Peacekeepers

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Police Commissioner of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in Central African Republic (MINUSCA), Gen. Roland Zamora visited the Rwandan Police peacekeepers' camp and thanked them for their sacrifice and putting their life on the line for the sake of the civilian population.

While meeting the Formed Police Unit (RWAFPU2) contingent deployed in Kaga-Bandoro region to protect internally displaced persons (IDPs), Zamora said that their readiness and professional response has brought sanity in the area and reassured the population.

Kaga-Bandoro camp is about 400km from the capital Bangui. It is home to over 25,000 IDPs.

"I came to thank you for your determination and courage in restoring peace and stability in this area and the country in general," the Police Commissioner said.

His comments were in line with the recent attack on IDP camp by the ex-Seleka rebels, who were repulsed by the Rwandan peacekeepers.

The three-day standoff happened between June 30 and July 2, when the Rwandan police peacekeepers managed to kill and capture some of the attackers.

"I congratulate the commander and the entire unit for the determination and courageous actions you have shown in protecting the civilian population," he said.

His visit follows a recent formal letter by Dr Renner Onana, the chief of the Human Rights and Justice Section in MINUSCA, who also credited the readiness, professionalism and response that the Rwandan Police peacekeepers continue to exhibit at all times in apprehending criminals, as well as their partnership with the people in human security activities.

Rwanda

Govt to Relocate Parastatal Headquarters to Secondary Cities

The Government will soon assess the potential of all secondary cities as it seeks to distribute headquarters or key… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.