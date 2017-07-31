Kenya: Lone Gunman at DP Ruto's Home Shot Dead

Nairobi — The lone attacker at the residence of Deputy President William Ruto has been shot dead by an elite squad from the General Service Unit (GSU), police said of the incident that occurred on Saturday.

"The situation is under control," Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet told Capital FM News on telephone, 18 hours after an intruder made way into the DP's residence after snatching a firearm from a GSU officer at the main gate.

"He has been shot dead and the firearm recovered," Boinnet said, adding, "There is no threat now because he was the only one."

He said nothing was recovered from the attacker apart from the firearm he had snatched from the officer who is still in hospital having suffered injuries in the 12 pm Saturday confrontation.

The attacker was brought down by a special team drawn from the GSU that was flown to Sugoi from Nairobi soon after the attack occurred.

The motive of the attack remains unclear, but Boinnet said an investigation will be launched.