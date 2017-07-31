Nigeria: Group - 2019 Behind Recent Terrorists Attacks

Kaduna — The Concerned Leaders of Conscience, a political group, has linked the current upsurge in terrorist attacks to alleged desperation on the part of politicians to make themselves relevant ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The group, in a communiqué after an emergency meeting at the weekend, decried increased Boko Haram attacks, including suicide bombings and abductions in recent weeks in Borno and neighbouring states.

The communiqué, signed by the National Chairman of the group, Dr. Eugene Tarkema, and Secretary, Fagbemi Kolawole, said it was unfortunate that terror activities were allegedly being exploited by the political class in Borno State, and viewed the development as worrisome.

"It has been proven that those in position of influence in Borno State benefit from the regional instability precipitated by Boko Haram, as evidenced in the diversion of relief materials meant for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs)," the group said.