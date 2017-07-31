Tura Magic, Eastern Chiefs, Mighty Gunners and Young African booked their semifinal spots in the Debmarine Namibia Cup following thrilling quarterfinal matches held at the Legare Stadium in Gobabis on Saturday.

Mighty Gunners from Otjiwarongo faced Try Again from Keetmanshoop in the first match of the day and Gunners prevailed 1-0 courtesy of a goal by Asser Hara-Ramseb, who also won the man of the match award of N$1 500.

In the second match of the day, Tura Magic and Civics clashed and it was Brave Warriors striker Itamunua Keimuine who was the difference as he scored the only goal of the match to give Magic a 1-0 win and passage to the semifinals. Keimuine won the man of the match award.

Young African, playing on their home turf then took on Rundu Chiefs and the two sides could not be separated by the end of regulation time, with the match going into penalties.

In the shoot-out, Young African scored all five their goals, while Rundu Chiefs missed one, to give African a 5-4 victory. Himee Hengombe of Young African won the man of the match award.

Another home side, Eastern Chiefs featured in the final quarterfinal match when they ran out comfortable 5-1 winners against Oshakati-based Young Chiefs.

Lee-Roy Angula scored a brace while Kennedy Paulus, Eilo Shipalanga and Uatumba Muheua scored one goal each for Chiefs, while Ballack Kakuuai scored a consolation goal for Young Chiefs.

Mighty Gunners will now face Tura Magic and Young African will face Young Chiefs in the semifinals, the date and venue of which still has to be determined.

Each club for the semifinals will receive N$20 000 for travel and preparations, while the fees will also be increased to N$30 0000 for the two finalists. The man of the match awards will carry N$2 000 in the semifinals and N$5 000 in the final, while the players of the match will also have to select a charity of their choice that will receive an equivalent amount.

NFA