31 July 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Legends of RnB Returns to SA With Brian Mcknight and Brandy

Big Concerts on Monday confirmed The Legends of R&B, will be returning to South Africa in December 2017 featuring Brian McKnight and Brandy.

Presented by East Coast Radio, 947, Kfm 94.5, Channel24 and Mzansi Magic it's another Big Concerts experience.

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, 2 August at 09:00 from Big Concerts .

As an artist who needs no introduction, Brian McKnight has earned himself a spot in contemporary music history. He has released 17 albums to date, with several going 2 and 3x platinum, and he has sold over 30 million albums worldwide.

Brandy has sold more than 40 million albums worldwide (including the 5x-platinum selling Never Say Never) and is ranked one of the best-selling female artists in American music history by the RIAA, having sold over 11 million albums in the United States.

Tour Information:

Pretoria

Saturday 9 December 2017

Sun Arena, Time Square

Ticket Price: R480 - R945

Johannesburg

Sunday 10 December 2017

Ticketpro Dome

Ticket Price: R480 - R1000

Cape Town

Tuesday 12 December 2017

Grand Arena, GrandWest

Ticket Price: R480 - R945

Durban

Thursday 14 December 2017

Durban ICC

Ticket Price: R425 - R845

Tickets go on Wednesday, 2 August at 09:00 from Big Concerts .

Source: Channel24

