Uganda: Fufa, Govt Should Learn From Micho Exit

It's normal procedure for coaches to change jobs just like Micho Sredojevic opted to "terminate" his contract with Uganda Cranes last Saturday. The two major reasons for moving from one job to another is going to a bigger team and one that pays more. In Micho's case, the acrimonious exit had been long coming for the fortnight preceding that announcement at Kabira Country Club.

The Serb had accused the football federation, Fufa, of not paying his salary, believed to be in the region of $10,000 (Shs36m) monthly. It is believed that Micho had not been paid for about four to six months.

That this is not the first time such an accusation was coming up shows how poor Fufa officials are at meeting their end of the bargain. In the aftermath of Uganda Cranes' qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations last September after 39 years, the same story dominated the news.

State House called the two parties to the table and arrears were sorted out in a manner similar to handouts. We now know that the gesture was only a temporary measure and not a lasting solution.

But are we getting lessons from this impasse? First and foremost, Fufa should have prioritised the national team coach's salary as part of their annual expenditure.

While the Fifa and Caf grants are tied 'donations', Fufa could use a chunk of their sponsorships to commit to paying that salary.

Surely, a total of $120, 000 (Shs432m) annual salary is affordable considering that Micho is one of the cheaper coaches in Africa. Besides, Fufa's budget exceeds Shs14b annually.

It's a case of priorities. On the other hand, it's about time government took over national team coaches' wages. This is the norm across Africa. Previously, government has said the reason they wouldn't pay the national team coach or coaches is their lack of involvement in the recruitment process. They also demand that Fufa avails them with the contract, something the federation hasn't done to this point.

It should be easy for the two parties to come together, especially through the National Council of Sports (NCS) who are trained and paid to run the sub sector.

NCS has been at the forefront of registering all associations, most of which don't see the benefits of being a member due to limited funding from government.

Clearly, associations here don't have the financial outlay to meet their necessities entirely. A helping hand will do them a lot of good.