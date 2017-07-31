Uganda: Micho Exit Big Blow - Onyango

Photo: Ismail Kezaala/Daily Monitor

Tactical Nous. Coach Micho (L) passing on tips to defender Murushid Juuko (C) and forward Farouk Miya during a recent Cranes game at Mandela National Stadium Namboole.

Kampala — No player in the current Uganda Cranes' team shares a more fond relationship with outgone coach Micho Sredojevic than captain Denis Onyango.

The South Africa-based goalkeeper is sad to see the man he refers to as 'a father' leave following Micho's "termination" of his three-year contract over on Saturday over unpaid dues.

"Definitely, we have lost a very good coach who has been fantastic for the national team ever since he came back from Rwanda," Onyango told Daily Monitor two hours after Micho threw in the towel.

"It's so sad that he has left but I believe he has done a fantastic job. Some of us had never seen or believed that we would go the Africa Cup but he brought back belief.

"We will miss him but at the end of the day, it's for his own good. He says he has not been paid for six months. He has family to look after and a life to live. It's understandable he had to quit."

Onyango and Micho, who share an agent in Ivica Stankovic, have a relationship going back to 2003.

"He (Micho) he picked me up when I almost quit football at Nakivubo, when we played Seychelles," Onyango has stated in a previous interview.

In the said game, an All Africa/Olympics preliminary qualifier, Uganda were headed for a 2-1 victory until Onyango's howler resulted in Seychelles equalizer in the 90th minute.

"I made a mistake and we conceded and thereafter I felt like the whole Uganda was against me but coach Micho told me to believe in myself because by then I had just signed for Villa," he added.

Micho would then sign Onyango after moving to Ethiopia's St. George in 2005. "He has helped a lot of players. It's a big blow for Uganda but life has to go on,"

Onyango then turned on the federation and government. "The federation (Fufa) had its own issues because it's never easy to run a federation without government.

"If government jumped in, it would help. They have the ability and potential to pay the coach. It's called Uganda Cranes not Fufa Cranes," Onyango, 32, advised. "We thank him for the effort but I believe we should appreciate him a lot."