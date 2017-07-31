Uganda: Coach Micho Terminates Contract With Fufa

Photo: Ismail Kezaala/Daily Monitor

Tactical Nous. Coach Micho (L) passing on tips to defender Murushid Juuko (C) and forward Farouk Miya during a recent Cranes game at Mandela National Stadium Namboole.

Uganda Cranes coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic has terminated his contract with Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) citing non-payment of his Shs230m salary and allowances.

Addressing journalists in Kampala on Saturday, Micho said: "My employment contract with FUFA has been terminated.We have stretchered human and practical limits with FUFA. I have my values which needed to be respected. I had never even missed any training session with Uganda Cranes. I will remember two dates September 4 2016 and January 17, 2018 as Special dates for Uganda Cranes and Uganda as a nation. I thank all the captains I have worked with. Andy Mwesigwa, Geofrey Massa,Dennis Onyango, Tonny Mawejje and many others. Uganda still has a VVIP apartment in my heart. You are still a DNA in my body."

Micho who guided Uganda to the 2017 Total Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) after 3 years of waiting held a press conference at the Kabira Country Club, Bukoto.

One of the members who drafted the FUFA contract with Micho said clause 12d of the contract spells out that when Fufa fails to pay salary for the coach for more than three months, then the coach is free to separate. But it does not free the FA from clearing the debts owed to the coach.

The development comes after the Serbian born coach requested that his outstanding debt of salary and bonuses of Shs230 million (US$64,000) is paid immediately. After guiding Uganda Cranes to a 5-1 win over South Sudan in a Total Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifier. Last Saturday, Micho said he only had 48 hours to decide if he was resigning his job.

But on Monday, the coach met the Federation President, Moses Magogo and some of his executive members at the headquarters in Mengo. The meeting hit a snag and the matter was referred to Sredojevic's South African based agent Ivica Stankovic and the Uganda FA Chief executive officer, Edgar Suubi Watson to try and resolve.

Stankovic is also the agent of reigning African Football of the year (African based) and Uganda Cranes first choice goalkeeper Denis Onyango.

Early in the week, Magogo insisted that they were still in talks with SMicho. Inside sources told this reporter that the Federation was ready to offer Micho an improved contract but when his agent asked that the debt if first cleared, then the FA asked for more time.

Micho who took over as Cranes coach in 2013 is reported targeted by South African top side Orlando Pirates whom he handled in 2006 and Egyptian giants Zamalek who sacked their Portuguese coach Augusto Inacio on Thursday.