Uganda: Government Should Pay the Cranes Coach

Photo: Ismail Kezaala/Daily Monitor

Tactical Nous. Coach Micho (L) passing on tips to defender Murushid Juuko (C) and forward Farouk Miya during a recent Cranes game at Mandela National Stadium Namboole.

The last one week in sports has been dominated by speculation about the fate of national football team coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic.

Immediately after the Uganda versus South Sudan African Nations Championship (Chan) game that Micho's team won by 5-1 last weekend, rumours started swirling around that the coach would quit his job in the next 48 hours on account of local football federation Fufa failing to pay him for five months.

Micho eventually threw in the towel on Saturday morning. This was not the first time Micho, who was being paid approximately Shs 36 million per month, had threatened to throw in the towel.

Bizarrely, amid all the speculation that preceded Micho's departure, Fufa remained largely tight-lipped, beyond stating that the matter was being handled with the coach's agent. Surely, the fans and other stakeholders deserved a clearer explanation!

Micho made history when he led The Uganda Cranes back to the African Cup of Nations finals in Gabon early this year after a 39-year absence. For this achievement alone, he deserved more respect than he got from his employers.

Even if he had underachieved and it was time to move on, still fairness and professionalism demand that Micho should be paid what is due to him.

It gives Uganda a bad name for a national coach to leave while grumbling about unpaid salary. Why should prospective successors consider the job when the man who was in charge and achieved so much was treated so shabbily?

Now that Micho has gone, the ministry of Education and Sports needs to put an end to this drama before a new coach is appointed.

In several African countries, including neighbours Rwanda and Kenya, the national football team coach is on the payroll of the government. If this had been the case in Uganda, we would have avoided this damaging saga.

However, if Fufa wants the government to step in and pay the coach, as well as fund other sports activities, it must be ready to offer the necessary accountability for money disbursed and to involve ministry officials in the appointment process.