Rwanda: Handball Team Off to Senegal for Continental Championship

Rwanda U20 men's national handball team left the country last night for this year's IHF Continental Phase - Africa scheduled for August 1-5 in Dakar, Senegal.

The 14-man team, coached by Antoine Ntabanganyimana, has been in residential camp for intensive preparations at Centre d'Acceuil Sainte Scholarstique de Sovu in Huye district since July 16. Ntabanganyimana is assisted by Anaclet Bagirishya and Alberto Unjima.

Rwanda have been drawn in Group A and will begin the campaign against Madagascar on Tuesday and take on Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) the next day before rounding off the group stage with a date against hosts Senegal on Thursday. All games will be played at Stade Amadou Barry.

Debutants Rwanda qualified for the continental showpiece from regional qualifiers last year in December after beating hosts Uganda 38-32 in the final.

The 14-player squad:

Samuel Bananimana, Jean Claude Hakizimana, Zacharie Tuyishime, Elysee Muhumure, Jean Paul Muhawenayo, Alexis NShimiyimana, Viateur Rwamanywa, Yannick Karenzi, Yves Umuhire, Emmanuel Murwanashyaka, Maliyamungu Nshumbusho, Shaffy Niyonkuru, Yves Kayijamahe and Fidele Hegenimana.