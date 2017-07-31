Rwanda: Meet Mutaharugo, a Budding Fashion Entrepreneur

Challenges

Mutaharugo says the local fashion industry is still young and sector pioneers control much of the market share, which means that start-ups like hers must work harder and innovate to stay afloat.

"For new entrants, it is always hard to penetrate the market or gain customer trust. So, one has no choice but to be innovative and make unique designs to attract buyers as well as create a niche market," Mutaharugo explains.

The lack of raw materials and equipment also affects the enterprise. The designer adds that equipment is also costly, with sewing machines going for Rwf1 million each. Bulk buyers of fabrics need over Rwf2 million, which is too high and requires one's business to be doing well to afford such operational costs.

Achievement

Mutaharugo, who formerly depended on charity for basic needs and school fees is now financially independent and is able to provide for her needs.

The young entrepreneur earns Rwf1.5 million profit per month from the business.

She has been able to get big clients including companies and political parties that order for corporate wear, such as T-shirts, shirts, blouses. She also makes bridal attire. The young entrepreneur conducts special exhibitions at Camp Kigali and Car Park Inn to attract new buyers and grow her market.

At the recent exhibition, she was able to rake in Rwf3 million. Last year, she was contracted to make costumes for performers during the Ubumuntu annual arts festival. The event brings together different artistes from around the world to showcase their craft.

Mutaharugo presently employs 10 permanent staff.

Future plans

Mutaharugo has eyes on the regional and global fashion scenes. "Not many Rwandan entrepreneurs sell products abroad. So, I want to join the few local designers that export fabrics to regional and other markets," she says. She is banking on her innovation and the dynamic team she works with to achieve this feat. Mutaharugo says the enterprise is driven by innovation, creativity and dynamism.

"Some people are satisfied with being small... That's not me as I always want to advance. That's why I am working hard to open other fashion houses around town in the near future," she adds.

Mutaharugo is a member of the Fashion Designers Co-operatives, which she believes will play a significant role in "supporting me either financially or morally in my expansion plans".

Advice to youth

Mutaharugo urges youth to be risk-takers, arguing that success is not for the faint-hearted. The entrepreneur says many young people have very good business ideas but never implement them because they fear taking that "critical first step".

She adds that some are 'crippled' by elitist thinking that promotes white collar jobs and demeans entrepreneurship and vocational skills. She urges young people especially girls to embrace innovation in order to move to the next level.