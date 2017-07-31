31 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Lupita Goes Undercover and Nobody Recognizes Her

Tagged:

Related Topics

RESOURCE: Lupita Goes Undercover at Comic Con
By Chad Kitundu

Oscar award winning actress Lupita Nyong ' o went undercover at the annual Comic Con convention in San Diego and no one relialised it was her until she posted a video on her Twitter handle.

Alongside the tweet captioned, "Did you see me at Comic Con?!" Lupita also posted a video of herself dancing and posing with other fans, who had no idea that they were actually meeting a Hollywood actress.

She even managed to track down a figurine of Maz Kanata, her character in Star Wars .

Nobody probably expected her to reveal herself as the pink Power Ranger whod been running around the San Diego convention last week.

The 34-year-old is the latest in a long line of stars to attend the world famous event in cosplay.

Comic Con is a huge gathering of superfans from around the globe and is the only way celebrities can get around without being swamped.

Kenya

Candidates Should Commit to Addressing Abuses

Kenya will be holding general elections in August and the campaign is at its peak. Considering the gravity of security… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.