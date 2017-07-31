Kenya: Lupita Goes Undercover and Nobody Recognizes Her

Oscar award winning actress Lupita Nyong ' o went undercover at the annual Comic Con convention in San Diego and no one relialised it was her until she posted a video on her Twitter handle.

Alongside the tweet captioned, "Did you see me at Comic Con?!" Lupita also posted a video of herself dancing and posing with other fans, who had no idea that they were actually meeting a Hollywood actress.

She even managed to track down a figurine of Maz Kanata, her character in Star Wars .

Nobody probably expected her to reveal herself as the pink Power Ranger whod been running around the San Diego convention last week.

The 34-year-old is the latest in a long line of stars to attend the world famous event in cosplay.

Comic Con is a huge gathering of superfans from around the globe and is the only way celebrities can get around without being swamped.