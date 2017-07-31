31 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Tanzania: Singer Diamond, Zari on 'Baecation' in Mombasa

Photo: Diamond Platinumz/Instagram
Diamond Platnumz and his wife Zari Hassan on vacation in Mombasa.
By Mohamed Ahmed

Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz and his wife Zari Hassan are on vacation in Mombasa.

The celebrity couple checked in at the English Point Marina on Friday where they are expected to spend five days.

In his Instagram page, Diamond, real name Naseeb Abdul said the vacation was meant to comfort his second half after she lost her mother Halima Hassan.

" Mtoto wa watu katoka kwenye matatizo mfululizo msijifanye ni tamaduni na kulazimisha kila mtu awe kama nyie, eti kutwa nzima ajifungie nyumbani… Nina siku 5 za kumpetipeti ; leo ndio kwanza (Do not pretend to be so much into culture, and try to force everyone to spend the whole day in the house mourning… I have five days to comfort her and this is the first day) " posted Diamond in his Instagram page.

This is after some critics accused Zari of not spending time mourning her late mother and former husband Ivan Ssemwanga.

On Saturday, the Eneka hitmaker shared photos and videos on his official Instagram page with Zari seen having some good time.

They are accompanied by Salaam, Diamond's manager in the resort city.

