Uganda: Police Deploy Crack Unit to Fight Nansana Crime

Kampala — The Inspector General of Police, Gen Kale Kayihura, has ordered Flying Squad Unit to take over the security of Nansana Municipality after rise in violent crimes.

According to a source who attended a closed meeting at Nansana Municipality offices in Wakiso District, Gen. Kayihura tasked Flying Squad Unit, which is headed by Mr Herbert Muhangi, to work with the area police to bring violent crimes down.

"I will allow to be criticised by the public but I am left with no option but to deploy Flying Squad Unit," Gen Kayihura said while visiting Nansana Municipality last Friday.

Flying Squad is one of the most effective police units but its operations have been tainted with human rights abuses.

Crime rate in Nansana Municipality has been soaring for years. Of 3,000 cases investigated in Old Kampala Division annually, half are reported in Nansana.

In the three months, six of the 15 women, who were raped before they were killed, met their fate in Nansana Municipality.

Teddy Nakalwa was the most recent woman to be killed. She was strangled by attackers in her house in Nansana West Ward on July 17.

At least 15 people have been arrested in connection to the killings.

Police officers suspect the attacks are being carried out by an organised group.

Police officers say cases of housebreaking, aggravated robbery and vandalism of motor vehicles are higher in Nansana than those registered in other municipalities in Wakiso District.

Criminals have been using Nansana as a base to carry out attacks in neighbouring areas of Kakiri, Wakiso and Kawempe.

Two weeks ago, Mr Frank Mwesigwa, the commander for Kampala Metropolitan police, crisscrossed Nansana and promised to deal with criminals. Crime continued to rise.

Now Gen Kayihura has given the regional police commander for Kampala Metropolitan Police North and the division police commander two weeks to deal with the crime or be sacked.

"I can't come here to do your job. If I come back here in two weeks' time when the public is still complaining about crime, you are going to lose your jobs," he told the police chiefs.

He ordered the police community liaison officers to register residents in a system dubbed Mayumba Kumi (10 houses) and connect each group to the police station through social media.

Nansana Municipality Mayor Regina Bakitte accused the area commanders of being armchair officers who don't visit or deploy in areas where residents are often attacked.

In recent security meeting, Ms Bakitte had proposed security measures including giving timeline when entertainment places are supposed to open and close.

However, the area police commanders refused to implement her proposals on grounds that they were incompatible with human rights enshrined in the Constitution.