The University of Johannesburg on Sunday confirmed that two senior managers have stepped down pending the outcome of an investigation - which the Sunday Independent reported was about allegations of fraud.

"There is a full forensic investigation of the allegations," the university's spokesperson Herman Ersterhuizen told News24.

He declined to identify what the allegations were about.

However, the Sunday Independent reported that the two senior managers were accused of fraud in relation to R25m.

The newspaper alleged that the money was apparently used to benefit the two officials' personal business.

