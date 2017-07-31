30 July 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: UJ Investigation Underway Into Alleged Fraud By Officials

Tagged:

Related Topics

The University of Johannesburg on Sunday confirmed that two senior managers have stepped down pending the outcome of an investigation - which the Sunday Independent reported was about allegations of fraud.

"There is a full forensic investigation of the allegations," the university's spokesperson Herman Ersterhuizen told News24.

He declined to identify what the allegations were about.

However, the Sunday Independent reported that the two senior managers were accused of fraud in relation to R25m.

The newspaper alleged that the money was apparently used to benefit the two officials' personal business.

Source: News24

South Africa

Did Police Flee From Prophet Bushiri's Bodyguards?

South Africa-based Malawian prophet Shepherd Bushiri of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) has rejected published… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.