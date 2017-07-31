The Democratic Alliance wants Public Service and Administration Minister Faith Muthambi summoned to explain a media report that she flew 30 of her family members at taxpayers' expense.

DA MP Desiree van der Walt on Sunday said she will write to portfolio committee chairperson Dr Makhosi Khoza to ask her to summon Muthambi.

She said Muthambi must explain allegedly spending R300 000 on flying 30 people to watch her give a speech in Parliament in May, the Sunday Times reported this weekend.

"'Meddling' Muthambi, who is seemingly deeply compromised and who is the very same person who oversaw the demise of the SABC, is clearly at it again in her new portfolio," Van der Walt said in a statement.

The guests reportedly included her son, sister, aunt, mother and former SABC board chairperson Ellen Tshabalala, as well as former SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng's daughter, whom she hired to work for her.

"The DA will not stand for this. Muthambi must appear to account before the public service and administration committee and be made to pay back every cent of wasted taxpayer's money," Van der Walt concluded.

Muthambi has also been in the news lately for allegedly providing confidential Cabinet information to the Gupta family, according to the #GuptaEmails.

In July and August 2014, Muthambi allegedly sent a series of emails containing confidential information about executive policy and the scope of her ministerial powers to Tony Gupta, shortly after Zuma appointed her communications minister, the emails show.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) two weeks ago laid charges of high treason and corruption against Muthambi following the media reports.

Muthambi was appointed to her new portfolio in March following President Jacob Zuma's mass Cabinet reshuffle that affected 20 ministers and deputies.

