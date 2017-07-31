Uganda: Jinja LC3 Chairman Accused of Looting Traders' Property

Jb — The chairman of Jinja Central Division, Mr Mubarak Kirunda, last Friday testified before the Justice Catherine Bamugemereire-led commission of inquiry.

Can you restate your name for the record?

MK: I am Mubarak Kirunda

JB: How old are you?

MK: I am 41 years old.

JB: Where do you reside?

MK: I reside in Jinja Central Division

JB: What do you do for a living?

MK: I am a sugarcane farmer and chairman LCIII of Jinja Central Division since 2006.

JB: What are your academic qualifications?

MK: I went to primary school at Kakira. My lord, I went when I was very young and my family was broke so I did adult education. I first went to school in 1975/6. I dropped out during the war.

JB: When were you born?

MK: My lord, I was born in 1976. But my lord, I am disturbed by years. In 1982, I joined school and I dropped out in 1989 when I was in senior two.

JB: Mr Kirunda, these details are important to us to understand the witness on how able he is trying to conceptualise things and whether he is telling the truth. So please answer these questions. So when did you drop out of school?

MK: My lord, I dropped out of School in 1989 and I resumed in 2013 at Makerere Adult Education Centre. I went with my Primary Seven Certificate of 1989. I even joined secondary at Kakira Secondary School in 1998 up to Senior Two. Things were hard and I dropped out to join the business world.

JB: So you confirm that you were the chairperson of Jinja Central Division in 2012?

MK: Yes, I have been chairperson since 2006.

JB: Tell us what you know about this matter of plot 60/62 Allidina Road in Jinja. Were you involved at any point in issues concerning this land?

MK: In 2012, I got a call from Hajj Dhakaba, one of the traders who were operating at that plot, who is also here. I was away in Kampala on that day.

JB: Does he have another name?

MK: I am sorry but we do not say names of our fathers.

JB: We do not want you to run in trouble with us. What is his other name?

MK: I know the name, but my lord he is my father. He is my uncle but the name has run out of my head.

JB: O.K. he called, what did he tell you?

MK: They told me that they were seeing a container and that it seems it is a deal because some other traders seem to have been compromised to take their property out of the shops. They asked whether I knew anything about the deal and container with building materials packed near the building. I told them I do not know and that I am in Kampala but let me come back.

JB: What did you find?

MK: I found the situation not normal, people had gathered worrying and a 40-feet container was placed at the roadside of the building. I went to my uncle and they were stuck. I called the town clerk and the mayor of Jinja but their phones were off. I wondered how all that could take place without my knowledge, I call myself the president of Jinja Town. I then called the district police commander (DPC) Jonathan Musinguzi and I asked what was happening. He said he did not know. I told him I cannot accept this and I heard that my fellow politicians were behind it.

JB: Where had you gathered that information from?

MK: We as politicians, we always get a lot of information. My uncle told me that they had refused to leave and another western lady had called a government official she knew and told her not to leave. People told me that chairman, you are the only one we have because we have tried everyone but have not helped us. I hired a crane to pull away the container to the police and I made a statement. Everyone was happy about that, and nobody came to claim that container.

JB: According to your statement, after sometime you received a call from a one Mandela. So tell us about that.

MK: I got a call from Mandela who I did not know threatening me that I do not want development and said a lot of things. I told him that what happened was against the law and unacceptable so I had to sort it. He told me that they had finished with all and people had accepted to take out their property, then why should I be concerned yet it is the mayor who is in charge of the town.

He said that I am only responsible for the garbage.

JB: Do you know the number of traders that were in that building?

MK: Actually I do not know the number because the building was big. But 75 per cent of the traders had taken out their merchandise from the building and I advised them to return their property in the shops.

JB: You said you advised traders to take back their merchandise, did they take them back?

MK: They immediately started and I had my boys around and I told them whoever comes here to disorganise my people, I am here because I do not have any record and information about what is going on here.

JB: What else transpired after that?

MK: It took time and I got a call from the developer who told me that he came here for development but why is it that I did not welcome him?

JB: According to your statement, before the developer called you were in the meeting concerning construction of Jinja Central Market and you were informed that building near the market on plot 60/62 had encroached on it by two meters.

MK: During that time, the contractor brought a claim that the building had encroached on the market according to the building plan they had. We did not decide there and then and I told the meeting that we are talking about that building yet people are being threatened to be evicted. The town clerk Kyasanku said, chairman those are your people, they had wanted to demolish that building and they refused now you go and talk to them. Other members said they cannot intervene because it is me who joined with people to reject demolishing it.

JB: Whose idea was it that the building be demolished?

MK: It was the project manager, Budget and because he was citing danger that if that part was not cut off the project was going to stop.

JB: Was he an employee of the Jinja Municipal Council or central government?

MK: He was an investor and a contractor.

JB: How was the proposal received by the members in the meeting?

MK: They told me that since traders are my people, I should talk to them to leave the place that was encroaching on the market land. When I told them, they said that they cannot and they already taken the matter to court. I told them they should tighten their belts because it is not going to be that easy.

JB: Did Mr Mandela re-appear after you met traders?

MK: He telephoned me and I asked him whether he was the owner of the building and he said that the owner was going to call me later. Then the owner (Birus-- Simpson Birungi) gave me a call and he said my brother I am sorry, I am the owner but I heard that you have taken over my building. Don't you know that it is my property? I asked him whether he has ever come to my office and that I do not know him.

He insisted being the owner and that he had all documents concerning that property. I told him that I only know that the property belongs to those sitting tenants.

JB: Did you give any proposal to him?

MK: It took me five months and we had a workshop in Italy with the former minister of Lands, Mr Daudi Migereko about the challenges hindering development and settlement in urban centres. I came back with an idea of settling people in urban centres that if one has money to set up a structure, he builds under Condominium Law whether we can work with others other than sending them away.

In relation to the problem we had in Jinja, Mr Birungi would build under that law as his plan was to build a 12-storeyed house and give the first flow to the traders. I told my uncle that let us apply that unless he had money to set up such a building. Even when I asked the town clerk the rightful owner of the building in contention he simply said, 'don't you want development, the man has papers'.

Mr Birungi told me through telephone that I am the only one blocking his way. That he can give me anything to leave his way. I told him with my uncle being a victim, over my dead body unless he operates under Condominium Law and gives the traders the first floor of the building he was to set up.

He said if I am talking in the interest of my uncle, he agreed and told me to meet my people and inform them. In the first meeting with the traders, they accepted.

JB: What happened next?

MK: Uganda of today, people started saying that you see, this man was strong and now has started changing goalposts. I said you people, I have used taxpayers' money to go to Italy and I acquired an idea that will help us. Therefore, if this man has maneuvered to get papers, this is the solution we should go with. They said now this man has eaten something and has been twisted, the pressure was too much on me.

JB: Had you eaten something?

MK: No. My cousin who is also an ambassador joined those who were accusing me and advised them to go to court saying he felt the entire property should belong to the traders. When I organised a meeting with the traders they told me they had already gone to court and no longer wanted mediation. When I was in a meeting with the district board, Mr Kyasanku and the mayor, Mr Muhammad Baswaale Kezaala, told me that my idea was good but it was late because they had already approved the building plan before the old structure was demolished.

JB: Why were other leaders not on the side of the people in your view?

MK: They are yearning for development and they want change because Jinja is a flat designed city and when they saw a plan to build a 12-storeyed building, they could not hesitate for the beauty of their city to reach the level of Kampala.

JB: Can you tell us something about the night that building was demolished?

MK: I was in Masaka attending a workshop organised by the LC3 chairperson of Masaka. I don't remember his name, the hotel and date.

JB: Mr Kirunda, this is an important issue we want. It is not many years ago and you are going to be in trouble because this person was not only a chairperson to invite you, and either you are not taking us seriously.

MK: My lord, I have a poor memory but all what I am talking is true.

JB: O.K. Tell us about the telephone call you received while in Masaka.

MK: Counsellor Bony Buyinza called me at 6am and said the building I had been fighting for was demolished and I was surprised because it was in a small space of time when the container had been parked at the place without my knowledge. I called the DPC Kateeba who told me that the building had been demolished and that developers had papers. I drove that very morning to Jinja and I found many people at the scene at around midday.

JB: We have information that you were involved in the demolition, you with the town clerk, mayor and DPC on the day of demolition you participated in looting of traders' property.

MK: My lord, I was not involved because I was not even in Jinja.

JB: It was further alleged that you received money from Birungi that is why you turned to be his spokesperson on the side of traders.

MK: I have never received any money from Birungi but I was only doing my job for the development of my people only that people talk a lot about politicians.

JB: What happened to that plot currently and did you have any role in setting up the new building?

MK: The new building was set up but I do not have any hand in its construction.

JB: As you know that traders have been running around looking for justice, did you help them?

MK: When I heard that they had gone to court, that is where I stopped offering my support. When I called DPC and he confirmed the next I heard their case had been dismissed and as you know politicians we cannot have a hand there.

Commissioner Joyce Habaasa: The building was demolished because it was encroaching on the market. How then did you allow another building to be set up on the land to the extent of destroying two pillars of the market?

MK: As a politician, I am also wondering how the engineers allowed it. If it was a technical error I condemn.

Judge: Did you say that you contested for elections in 2006 and you won? What was the minimum qualification for LC3 chairperson?

MK: The minimum qualification then and now, the President said even if you do not have...

Judge: No! No! What does the law say?

MK: My lord, our council things, once you are mature you can join and serve the nation provided you are elected and the age also matters.

Judge: Is it true that you used another person's Uganda Certificate of Education in the names of Mubarak Kirunda?

MK: No my lord, I am Mubarak Kirunda. I did not present any document, I just presented myself. I also presented the graduated tax card, passport, and village identity card.