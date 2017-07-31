Photo: SABC

EFF hands over a house to a 4-year-old in Inanda, KZN.

The Economic Freedom Fighters have built a house in KwaZulu-Natal for a 4-year-old girl to commemorate their shared birthday.

Minenhle Lethokuhle Nzuza was born on July 16, 2013.

The party on Sunday said it had identified a child who was born on the same day and year as the EFF to build a house as a lasting gift for her, in commemoration of its own birthday as a political party.

EFF leader Julius Malema and party officials opened the newly-built house at 14:30 in Dube Village north of Durban on Sunday, as part of continuing birthday celebrations in the province.

The party this week braved a hostile KwaZulu-Natal armed with Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini's blessings and the hope that party leader Julius Malema's address would win hearts and minds, City Press reported.

The party was looking to make inroads into the heart of President Jacob Zuma's support base and that of the Inkatha Freedom Party.

News24