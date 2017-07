Former President Besigye has visited Nakawa Member of Parliament Michael Kabaziguruka who was involved in a car accident on Sunday.

The MP reportedly sustained a double fracture on one of his legs.

Dr Besigye went to Kololo hospital where Mr Kabaziguruka is admitted.

The van in which the legislator was travelling collided with a near the Uganda Manufacturers Association Showground in Lugogo, Kampala.