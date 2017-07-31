Uganda: Earthquake Interrupts Sunday Morning Prayers

There was panic in Rubirizi District in Western Uganda on Sunday following an earthquake that shook the ground for several seconds.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the 5.3 magnitude tremor which shook a 39 kilometre area with 10km depth happened at about 10am. At that time, most people had gone to church for Sunday morning prayers.

So far, no causalities have been reported but worshippers in several churches in the region were reportedly thrown in panic and prayers interrupted.