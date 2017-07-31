30 July 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Earthquake Interrupts Sunday Morning Prayers

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Scovia Atuhaire and Alex Ashaba

There was panic in Rubirizi District in Western Uganda on Sunday following an earthquake that shook the ground for several seconds.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the 5.3 magnitude tremor which shook a 39 kilometre area with 10km depth happened at about 10am. At that time, most people had gone to church for Sunday morning prayers.

So far, no causalities have been reported but worshippers in several churches in the region were reportedly thrown in panic and prayers interrupted.

Uganda

Chinese Quit President Museveni's Refinery Deal

President Yoweri Museveni's oil refinery project has once again suffered a major blow with a major Chinese contractor… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.