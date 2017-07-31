Uganda: Kasese Floods Affect Over 1,500 People

Kasese — Over 1,500 people have been displaced following floods that hit Hima Town Council in Kasese District.

The Saturday's downpour left several areas of Hima town flooded.

Heavy rainfall that lasted for about two hours, left scores of people homeless; including school children of Junior Angels Primary School.

"I have lost my house property including all merchandise in the shop. They were swept by the floods", Ms Christine Mulenzi, a shopkeeper in the town said.

Ms Mulenzi said academic documents of his son, Mr Rogers Mushabe were swept by the floods.

Gladys Kemigisha, a Primary Seven pupil at Junior Angels Primary School said: "We were sleeping at night when we saw water entering our dormitory. We managed to run out but all our belongings were damaged."

"I am not sure of what to do next since all my books were taken away. My beddings, uniforms and shoes are gone. I don't know whether tomorrow we shall go to class since we were all affected," Ms Kemigisa said.

Ms Jazila Masika, the head teacher of the school said over 730 pupils were affected; including 33 Primary Seven candidates.

"It is a real tragedy to us. We have lost all pupils' items and office documents," she said.

Mr Eric Mugisha, the chairperson of Market Zone said almost half of the village is affected and over 10 houses were destroyed.

"I am worried of cholera since all pit latrines were destroyed. Human waste is spread everywhere in the town," Mr Mugisha said.

Mr Musana Katura, the chairperson of Hima Town Council said six villages were affected.

"Over 1,500 households in my town council have been affected because of poor drainage in the town. Due to human settlement, the water catchment area has disappeared and this could be the cause of floods," he said.

Read:Floods cut off Kasese-Fort Portal road