Ugandan Pastor Who Assaulted American Wife Denied Bail

Gulu — Justice Vincent Okwanga, the Gulu Resident High Court judge has refused to grant bail to Pastor Benjamin Oteka, a senior pastor of Faith Centre Cathedral located Layibi Division, Gulu Municipality.

The pastor was found guilty of threatening violence and assault and sentenced to a 5-year jail term.

Pastor Oteka, had presented three sureties who included two junior pastors from his church to secure temporary freedom.

Pastor Oteka, 36, was convicted for assaulting his estranged wife, Ms Carol Ward, 53, an American pastor, and another American Ms Lisa Creck, by Gulu Chief Magistrate Deogratious John Ssejemba last month.

He assaulted them at Acholi Inn Gardens, in Gulu town in August, 2013.

He is currently serving his jail term at Gulu Central Government Prisons.

Pastor Oteka through Dalton Charles Opwonya of Opwonya & Co. Advocates had appealed against the conviction and sentence.

The lawyers went to the High Court and applied for their client's bail pending the hearing of his appeal against the verdict of the lower court.

However, state prosecutor, Mr Patrick Omia told court that Oteka is a convict and his lawyers cannot argue that he could be released on presumption of innocence.

In his ruling, Justice Okwanga said he was neither satisfied nor convinced by the applicant to be released on bail pending the hearing of his appeal application.