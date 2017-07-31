30 July 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Ugandan Pastor Who Assaulted American Wife Denied Bail

Tagged:

Related Topics

By James Owich

Gulu — Justice Vincent Okwanga, the Gulu Resident High Court judge has refused to grant bail to Pastor Benjamin Oteka, a senior pastor of Faith Centre Cathedral located Layibi Division, Gulu Municipality.

The pastor was found guilty of threatening violence and assault and sentenced to a 5-year jail term.

Pastor Oteka, had presented three sureties who included two junior pastors from his church to secure temporary freedom.

Pastor Oteka, 36, was convicted for assaulting his estranged wife, Ms Carol Ward, 53, an American pastor, and another American Ms Lisa Creck, by Gulu Chief Magistrate Deogratious John Ssejemba last month.

He assaulted them at Acholi Inn Gardens, in Gulu town in August, 2013.

He is currently serving his jail term at Gulu Central Government Prisons.

Pastor Oteka through Dalton Charles Opwonya of Opwonya & Co. Advocates had appealed against the conviction and sentence.

The lawyers went to the High Court and applied for their client's bail pending the hearing of his appeal against the verdict of the lower court.

However, state prosecutor, Mr Patrick Omia told court that Oteka is a convict and his lawyers cannot argue that he could be released on presumption of innocence.

In his ruling, Justice Okwanga said he was neither satisfied nor convinced by the applicant to be released on bail pending the hearing of his appeal application.

Uganda

Chinese Quit President Museveni's Refinery Deal

President Yoweri Museveni's oil refinery project has once again suffered a major blow with a major Chinese contractor… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.