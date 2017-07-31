30 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Busy Signal Leaves Fans Craving for More at Free Up Concert

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Busy Signal
Busy Signal.
By Francis Nderitu

Kenyan reggae lovers were on Saturday night treated to a live performance by Jamaican dancehall reggae artiste Busy Signal.

The Free Up Concert which was held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), also doubled up as the 33 rd Anniversary celebrations for Shashamane International.

However, Busy Signal ' s (real name Reanno Devon Gordon) performance failed to live up to all the hype with his stage presence leaving much to be desired.

Despite performing for nearly three hours on stage with no water break, Busy Signal ' s connection with the crowd or the lack of it was noticeable.

Most of the fans got lost in the music as he went on to do covers of other reggae hits.

There was however a surprise reunion of the Necessary Noize duo of Wyre and Nazizi who blew the crowd away hits from their debut album. Other acts on the night included Vivian, Lutta, KRG and reggae DJ’s and MC from Dohty Family.

More on This

Busy Signal Set to Rock Nairobi

Prolific Jamaican reggae and dancehall superstar, Busy Signal will be performing live this Saturday at the 33rd… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.