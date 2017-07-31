Kenya: Busy Signal Leaves Fans Craving for More at Free Up Concert

Kenyan reggae lovers were on Saturday night treated to a live performance by Jamaican dancehall reggae artiste Busy Signal.

The Free Up Concert which was held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), also doubled up as the 33 rd Anniversary celebrations for Shashamane International.

However, Busy Signal ' s (real name Reanno Devon Gordon) performance failed to live up to all the hype with his stage presence leaving much to be desired.

Despite performing for nearly three hours on stage with no water break, Busy Signal ' s connection with the crowd or the lack of it was noticeable.

Most of the fans got lost in the music as he went on to do covers of other reggae hits.

There was however a surprise reunion of the Necessary Noize duo of Wyre and Nazizi who blew the crowd away hits from their debut album. Other acts on the night included Vivian, Lutta, KRG and reggae DJ’s and MC from Dohty Family.