31 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Benga Artist Atommy Sifa 'Exiled' for Anti-Raila Song

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Nation
Atommy Sifa performs at a past edition of the Luo Festival at Carnivore grounds Nairobi.
By Barack Oduar

When Luo Benga artiste Tom Mboya Ang'ang'a, best known as Atommy Sifa, produced a song in praise of President Uhuru Kenyatta together with little-known musician Tede Ja-Kenya, little did he know that the contents of the song would see him exiled.

Mr Sifa, who fled to Tanzania a week ago after he claimed his life was in danger, told the Sunday Nation he relocated following threats to his life.

"People called me, threatening that they will kill me for insulting Raila Odinga in the song," said Mr Sifa.

The song, titled Uhuru Nyale (Uhuru is Capable), blames Mr Odinga for ills bedevilling the Luo community.

Sifa and Tede in the song "advise" members of the Luo community to stop paying allegiance to Mr Odinga and support President Kenyatta's re-election.

The song also accuses Mr Odinga of not initiating meaningful development during his tenure as Prime Minister.

UHURU NYALE

In one of the stanzas he sings, " Joluo ugaloru mojoga ubiro luwo ng'ani nyaka kar ang'o (Luos, you shouldn't be wasted. Until when will you follow this person)?"

Sifa received condemnation from Mr Odinga's supporters who accused him of being used to undermine the Nasa leader.

Sifa on Saturday denied composing the song, saying he was passing next to where Tede was producing the video and he was asked to join because of his popularity.

"I never knew what the song was all about. I was invited to be part of the video but later realised it was disparaging Mr Odinga," said Mr Sifa.

He argues that he has been composing songs for Mr Odinga and there is no way he would compose another one disparaging him.

Additional reporting by Collins Omulo.

Kenya

Candidates Should Commit to Addressing Abuses

Kenya will be holding general elections in August and the campaign is at its peak. Considering the gravity of security… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.