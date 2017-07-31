Wilfred Niwagaba is the shadow attorney general and Ndorwa East MP.

In an interview last week, he told Baker Batte Lule that all Ugandans must exert pressure on their MPs to resist the move to amend the Constitution and lift article 102 (b) on the presidential age-limit. Excerpts below.

What are your thoughts about the Constitution Amendment Bill 2017?

The Constitution Amendment Bill 2017 that has been brought to amend article 26 by adding clauses 3, 4 and 5 in my strong opinion is unconstitutional in various ways.

One, it's unconstitutional in the sense that clauses 3, 4, and 5 contradict outright clause 2 of article 26 particularly b (i) that talks about payment of adequate and fair compensation prior to taking possession by government of land compulsorily acquired.

I'm saying this because government is now saying it does the evaluation and if you dispute the compensation because it is neither adequate nor fair, that would mean that government is unilaterally determining what is fair and adequate.

Even the taking over land before the beneficiary has received the money is unconstitutional because it means you are taking possession before compensating me yet the Constitution states that don't take possession before you compensate.

The other article being violated in my view is 26 again because when you read 26 2(b), it says government shall bring a law to provide for how it will acquire the land but government has never brought that law.

They have all along proceeded under the provisions of the Land Acquisition Act which was passed in 1965. That law, particularly section 7, was declared unconstitutional by the Supreme court in a 2014 appeal between Peter Magelah and Asuman Irumba Vs Uganda National Roads Authority.

By government trying to reinstate provisions of section 7 which have been declared unconstitutional in this particular constitutional amendment is offending the provision of article 92 of the constitution which clearly states that parliament will not make a law that tends to alter a judgment or decision of court.

Now why would you say it will be unconstitutional if it is that particular article that has been amended?

Yes, it will be unconstitutional in various aspects because I have already showed you that that particular amendment doesn't comply with the requirement of article 26 1, 2 (a, b). These particular provisions that tend to replicate section 7 offend the Constitution itself.

The minister says land will only be acquired compulsorily as provided for in article 26. If that is the case, why would anyone say government wants to steal people's land?

The basic principle is that land belongs to the citizens and the same Constitution says, 'yes government can compulsorily acquire land but for specific objectives, public safety, public security, public works, etc' because article 26 (2a) is clear.

But you saw in the minister's presentation complaints that government could not acquire land that was meant to be given to the oil companies. Are those reasons part of the reasons given under the Constitution?

Why are they hiding under this? It's because if they were to bring the law that complies with the Constitution, they will still achieve what they want. Their sole argument is that the projects are delayed because of the people who refuse to accept the compensation.

You can still bring the law that says when the compensation has been rejected as not being fair and adequate, provide a time frame in which it can be challenged in court, provide a framework within which court must make a decision.

If there is to be an appeal process, you can still provide a timeframe within which it should be lodged. You can still provide that the appeal on this matter shall be once because it will still be legal and lawful but don't remove the citizen's right to own property.

What do you make of the rumored amendment to article 102 (b) to remove the presidential age limit?

It cannot be lugambo (rumour) because President Museveni has never looked at himself alive when he is not president.

His intention from the beginning is to rule until he dies no matter how he does [it]. So, there is no question of lugambo. Yes, he intends to bring an amendment to article 102; he will pretend that it's not him but other people.

He is putting in government money to bribe whoever he wants to see it through but Ugandans who love their country and who wish to see a peaceful transfer of power must oppose with all their might and soul to stop that intended proposal to amend article 102(b).

Do you see parliament rejecting those two proposals?

Ugandans should exert pressure on their respective MPs. I know every MP would wish to retain their seat; therefore, he or she must ensure that the people's wishes are respected.

This battle will not be fought by MPs alone but by Ugandans. That's why I welcome all sorts of pressures that are being applied by civil society and by all Ugandans to the MPs to look at Uganda as a country more than they love Museveni.

On your part as MPs opposed to these two amendments, what are you going to do to ensure that they are not passed?

We are seeking people's views in all sorts of fora. We will be addressing rallies countrywide; we will be appearing on various media houses, we will be calling town hall meetings, talking to religious leaders and of course we shall also be talking to our fellow MPs especially from the NRM. We want them to look at the Constitution, to look at the oath they took to defend protect and preserve the Constitution and look at Uganda with its history and get rid of the business of looking at an individual as if he is infallible.

Do you see that working?

We hope we will succeed by the grace of God.