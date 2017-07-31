Cameroon: Mipromalo - New Director Commissioned

The Minister of Scientific Research and Innovation installed the new boss on Wednesday July 26, 2017.

Dr. Likiby Boubakar, formerly Inspector General No.3 in the Ministry of Scientific Research and Innovation, has officially taken up functions as the Director of the Local Materials Promotion Agency (MIPROMALO), Wednesday July 26, 2017. The researcher replaces Prof. Uphie Chinje Melo, who was recently appoint by the Head of State as Rector of the University of Ngaoundere. The Minister of Scientific Research and Innovation, Dr. Madeleine Tchuinte, installed the new Director into his functions.

While installing Dr. Likiby, the Minister of Scientific Research and Innovation urged him to accomplish his new task with competence, humility, rigour and tolerance, insisting that management has to be concerted and participatory. "Considering your academic and professional qualifications, you have all it takes to succeed in your new mission assigned to you by the Head of State," Minister Tchuite said.

The Minister cautioned the new MIPROMALO Director to conform to regulatory and legislative texts that guide the structure and to avoid conflicts of authority with the President of the Board of Directors. She called on Dr. Likiby to diligently manage the day-to-day running of MIPROMALO so that it achieves its mission of valourising the use of local materials in construction. For his part, Dr. Likiby told reporters that he is up to the task. "My first challenge will be to provide Cameroonians with low-cost social housing," he disclosed.

The new MIPROMALO Director was born in Bogo on Decemner 13, 1972. He holds an Advanced Diploma in Geotechnics and a Doctorate in Earth Sciences. Likiby has also taken training in public management. The researcher, who has previously held many different posts within MIPROMALO and the Ministry of Scientific Research and Innovation, is married and father of four.

J'aime