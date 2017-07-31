28 July 2017

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Miss Prestige Elections - Fourth Edition Launched

By Louisa Kinyuy

A press conference was organised in Yaounde on Thursday July 27, 2017.

The fourth edition of the Miss Prestige Cameroon elections has been launched on the theme "Cameroonian youth faced with challenges of globalization". This was during a press briefing in Yaounde yesterday July 27, 2017. Speaking at the press briefing, the President of Miss press Prestige National, Marina Tchassem said the competition is an opportunity for young, intelligent and beautiful girls to show case their know-how and talents on beauty.

This year the competition will take a different turn, compared to the previous editions. The process of the elections will be by casting of votes and not by the usual elections. There will be two big casting events which will permit young girls from the 10 regions of the country to be selected for the finals which will hold in January 2018. The castings are to take place in Douala and Yaounde on September 25th and November 30, 2017. The city of Douala will host the cast of participants from the Southern parts of the country, and Yaounde those from the Western region of the country.

For a young girl to be able to participate in this competition, she needs to comply with the certain conditions. She needs to be between the age range of 18 to 26, should have a Probatoire Certificate or GCE Ordinary Level, must be of Cameroonian nationality, must live in one of the ten regions during the contest, be fit for sporting activities, must know your vernacular and must be childless. Miss Prestige Cameroon has as objective this year to promote the culture of the country while focusing on physic-intellectual beauty. It is also out to sensitise the young girl on societal ills. They wish to have more sponsors so as to move to higher heights in their project.

