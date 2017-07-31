30 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President Bashir Says Government Keen to Preserve Peaceful Religious Coexistence in the Country

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The President of the Republic, Omar Bashir, on Sunday reaffirmed the keenness of the Sudanese government to further strengthen religious coexistence in the country and to protect religious freedoms in a way that achieve religious security and stability in the country.

The President who received at the presidential Guests House, the vising archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, stressed the peaceful coexistence that prevails even within the one family that comprises Muslims and Christians, living side by side in harmony.

The president has stressed that no chritian establishment, church or institjtions, were ever attacked in the Sudan, matter that underlines the peaceful coexistence in the country.

The president welcomed the visit of the highest angelican clergy official to the sudan, expressing hope that this would not be an impetus to the relations between two churches but also between the Sudan and the UK as well.

Welby who is leading a delegation of the Canterbury bishops from different parts of the world to the inauguration of Anglican Church which will be an independent national church carrying number 39 worldwide, said he held a 50 minute long meeting with the Sudanese head of state centering on his concern for provision of assistance to the poor and disposed people.

He commanded the way Sudan hosts refugees and said he talked with President Omar Bashir on the policy of his country, the UK, which encourages the "end of (economic) sanctions" on the Sudan. Sudan is under economic sanctions for now 23 years.

The Minister for Orientation and Endowment, Abu Bakar Osman Ibrahim, has meanwhile said the archbishop has installed the Sudanese Bishop Hezgial Kindah in Kadogle, Nuba Mountains of South Kordufan.

Sudan

Activists Demand 'White Nile Sugar Case' Reopened

Activists in White Nile state have commemorated the 10th anniversary of the deadly incidents at El Aawaj village in El… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.