Sudan: President Bashir Says Government Keen to Preserve Peaceful Religious Coexistence in the Country

Khartoum — The President of the Republic, Omar Bashir, on Sunday reaffirmed the keenness of the Sudanese government to further strengthen religious coexistence in the country and to protect religious freedoms in a way that achieve religious security and stability in the country.

The President who received at the presidential Guests House, the vising archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, stressed the peaceful coexistence that prevails even within the one family that comprises Muslims and Christians, living side by side in harmony.

The president has stressed that no chritian establishment, church or institjtions, were ever attacked in the Sudan, matter that underlines the peaceful coexistence in the country.

The president welcomed the visit of the highest angelican clergy official to the sudan, expressing hope that this would not be an impetus to the relations between two churches but also between the Sudan and the UK as well.

Welby who is leading a delegation of the Canterbury bishops from different parts of the world to the inauguration of Anglican Church which will be an independent national church carrying number 39 worldwide, said he held a 50 minute long meeting with the Sudanese head of state centering on his concern for provision of assistance to the poor and disposed people.

He commanded the way Sudan hosts refugees and said he talked with President Omar Bashir on the policy of his country, the UK, which encourages the "end of (economic) sanctions" on the Sudan. Sudan is under economic sanctions for now 23 years.

The Minister for Orientation and Endowment, Abu Bakar Osman Ibrahim, has meanwhile said the archbishop has installed the Sudanese Bishop Hezgial Kindah in Kadogle, Nuba Mountains of South Kordufan.