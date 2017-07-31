Sudan: Al-Habboab to Take Part in El Salvador International Poetry Festival

Sudanese Poet Yousif al-Habboab will participate in the up-coming session of the International Poetry Festival in the state of El-Salvador, alongside poets from different countries.

Habboab has been named to represent Sudanese and Arab poets in the festival.

The El Salvador festival is an annual event that celebrates a personality with remarkable contribution to culture and the arts. The festival will be organized in the Capital San Salvador during August 1-30, with branching events at schools, universities, hospitals, prisons, plazas and parks around the country.

Participants' verses read in the festival will be published in books, proceeds of which will be devoted to charity projects.