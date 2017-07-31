30 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: FVP Informed On Work of Agricultural and Animal Production Professionals Law Implementation Committee

Khartoum — The First Vice-President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih was briefed on progress of work of the Agricultural and Animal Production Professionals Law Implementation Committee.

This came during his meeting with the Committee's delegation led by Minister of State for Justice, Tahani Torad-Dabba who said in press statements that progress was made in registration of the societies of Agricultural and Animal Professionals where 23,454 societies across the country have been registered.

She elaborated that the law would move farmers from tradition and use of up-to-date technologies , adding that the major challenges facing the Committee was how to find model societies in all states of Sudan.

