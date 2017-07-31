Sudan: Al-Mahdi Asserts Desire to Withdraw Political Work

Khartoum — The President of the National Umma Party(NUP), Sadiq Mahdi has said he desires to withdraw from active politics so as to devoge more time to other local, regional and international questions.

In interview with SUNA, published today at its website-interviews and reports page, Mahdi said politics has impoverished him.

In the lengthy interview, Mahadi unearthed a number of dossiers, criqued fluctuations in the Sudanese political life, split within political parties and the underlining causes, current situation, and Sudan's relations with neighboring countries, Gulf states and United States of America.