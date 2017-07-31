Kenya: Experienced Wanjiru Dreams Big in Race Walk at World Championships

Grace Wanjiru goes into London, her second World Championships, having won six Africa and one Africa Games race walk titles.

The 37-year-old Kenya Defence Forces officer, who represented Kenya at the Rio Olympic Games, yesterday said she still has another opportunity and desire to change the world of race walk in Kenya when she walks in London.

"They say age is just but a number. I have become like a fine wine. I get better with age,' said Wanjiru with a telling laughter. "I want to take a break after London but after leaving a mark there."

Wanjiru, the 2010 Commonwealth Games 20km race walk bronze medallist, won her sixth Africa Championships 20km race walk title in style, breaking her own six-year-old continental record in a new time of 1hour, 30:43min in Durban South Africa in 2016.

That performance saw Wanjiru seal her place in Team Kenya for Rio Olympic Games, where she finished 42nd in 1:37:49. The event was won by the 2015 World champion Liu Hong from China in 1:28:35.

"I am hoping to perform well since have changed my mode of training after my Rio Olympics experience," said Wanjiru, a mother of two.

Wanjiru, who finished 38th at the 2011 Daegu World Championships, said she experienced stage fright despite many years of competition.

"I was facing new people, a person I have only read about or watched perform at world challenge events," said Wanjiru.

"Meeting them for the first time felt good but tense at the same time. You actually don't know how to handle them."

Wanjiru said Kenyan race walkers need to be exposed beyond the continental championships.

"Continental events come after two years and that will not help us. It's like we are competing among ourselves," said Wanjiru, adding that race walkers need new challenges to take their game to the next level.

"I'm crying out for those who will come after me. I don't know if I'm left with more years in this," explained Wanjiku, who is also worried that she will leave a big void when she hangs her spikes.

Wanjiru noted that she won her seventh consecutive national title in June in a time of 1:35:17, with second-placed Ruth Wangui coming in 10 minutes later. In Durban last year, Wanjiru's compatriot Linda Waweru finished fifth in 1:39:23, almost 10 minutes off the pace.

"This gap is so big and athletics Kenya should do something to improve the standards of the game," said Wanjiru, adding that Kenya has enormous talent.

She singles out the new World Under-18 bronze medallist Dominic Samson as an emerging talent who should be nurtured. "The youngster has shown it can be done," said Wanjiru.