Kenya: First Lady Campaigns for Kenyatta's Re-Election in Nyanza

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta has urged Nyanza residents to vote for President Uhuru Kenyatta if they want to see continued progress and development.

Ms Kenyatta who spoke Sunday during a Maendeleo Ya Wanawake Organisation meeting in Homa Bay Town said the Head of State has achieved a lot in his first term as President.

"Voting for President Uhuru Kenyatta will ensure progress and continued transformation of the country," said Mrs Kenyatta.

She said that re-electing the Jubilee government will make her continue with her initiatives targeting vulnerable women in the country.

The First Lady said her contribution in the health sector through her Beyond Zero initiative was successful in the country and that she is confident of doing more for the sector.

WOMEN IN FARMING

Mrs Kenyatta said she is targeting women who are practicing small scale farming in the country to uplift their farming activities through provision of fertilizers and other farming inputs.

"We are working on how to uplift women in small scale farming through provision of fertilizers," said Ms Kenyatta.

Mrs Kenyatta, who on many occasions steers clear of politics, campaigned for Jubilee saying the government will give Sh3,000 to vulnerable people including the old and the poverty-stricken if President Kenyatta is re-elected.

"Jubilee government will give Sh3,000 to vulnerable Kenyans if President Kenyatta is re-elected," said Mrs Kenyatta.

The First Lady explained that Jubilee's promise of free education to learners from kindergarten to secondary school will ensure that Kenyans from disadvantaged backgrounds are not left behind in the country's progress.

DONATED EQUIPMENT

During her tour, Mrs Kenyatta donated maternity equipment to the Homa Bay Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Mrs Kenyatta was accompanied by Maendeleo Ya Wanawake officials in the region, head of the Jubilee campaign in Nyanza and Karachuonyo MP James Rege, Kenyan Ambassador to United Kingdom Lazarus Amayo and Jubilee Party governorship candidate in Homa Bay County.

Maendeleo ya Wanawake National Chairperson Rahab Muyu called on women in the country to elect leaders who are preaching peace.

She said Mrs Kenyatta's initiatives in the country can only continue if women re-elect President Kenyatta.

Mr Rege called on residents of the county to re-elect the Jubilee government saying that its scorecard is exemplary.

"The Jubilee government has demonstrated to Kenyans that it can do better if given another opportunity. I urge you to re-elect President Kenyatta," said Mr Rege.