31 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Rising Expenses Bite 27% Off Kurwitu Capital

By Herbling David

Investment firm Kurwitu Ventures saw its capital drop 27.5 per cent to Sh70.1 million in the half year ended June as expenses continue to eat into shareholder funds amid lack of income.

The company, whose primary asset is a parcel of land in Lamu valued at Sh126 million, is yet to announce any investment deal since listing on the Nairobi bourse in November 2014 at Sh1,250 a share.

It however incurs millions of shillings in operating expenses which have eaten into its equity.

The company halved its net loss in the review period to Sh6.7 million despite a massive drop in income.

The Sharia-compliant investment firm said net revenue stood at Sh317 compared to Sh20,885 a year earlier.

Operating expenses also halved to Sh9.59 million from Sh20.7 million, highlighting cost-cutting measures.

Kurwitu shareholders have not received any dividend since the company went public.

In its listing statement, Kurwitu projected it would have closed six deals each valued at Sh444 million by June last year and a further nine deals of a similar value each this year.

