30 July 2017

Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Africa: Sudan Edge Burundi, Set Up Ethiopia Date

Tagged:

Related Topics

Striker Saifeldin Maki's second half strike was enough to give Sudan a narrow win over Burundi in their Second Round second leg clash of the Total African Nations Championship (CHAN) Kenya 2018 qualifier on Saturday at El Obeid Stadium in Obeid.

The El-Khartoum forward netted the only goal of the encounter four minutes after the break to ensure passage for the Desert Hawks 1-0 on aggregate and set up a date with Ethiopia at the third and final round.

The first leg between the two sides in Bujumbura ended in a barren stalemate, but the Sudanese made the most of their home advantage in the reverse to progress to the last hurdle of the qualifiers for the tournament designed exclusively for footballers playing in their domestic leagues.

Sudan's only participation in the championship initiated in 2009 was in 2011, finishing third as host.

The Desert Hawks travel to Ethiopia for the first leg on the weekend of 11-13 August 2017 before hosting the return a week later.

Uganda battles Rwanda in the other Central-East Zone clash to decide the two teams for the final tournament scheduled for 12 January to 4 February 2018 in Kenya.

Sudan

Activists Demand 'White Nile Sugar Case' Reopened

Activists in White Nile state have commemorated the 10th anniversary of the deadly incidents at El Aawaj village in El… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.