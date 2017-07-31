Kenyatta Takes Vote Hunt to Kisii, Bomet and Kakamega Counties

President Uhuru Kenyatta is Monday taking Jubilee campaigns to Kisii, Bomet and Kakamega counties.

In Kisii, the President will address a rally at Gusii Stadium.

The opposition coalition, Nasa was also scheduled to hold a rally at the same venue but it has now been pushed to Tuesday.

Statements from both sides said respective party candidates Raila Odinga (Nasa) and President Kenyatta (Jubilee) were scheduled to address supporters at the Gusii Stadium.

Nasa leaders in Kisii County led by Governor James Ongwae said at a press conference on Sunday that they were forced to push their rally to Tuesday following a clash over the venue.

PAID FOR VENUE

They said that they had paid for the venue and could not understand why Jubilee was laying claim to it.

"We had booked the stadium fairly and in time for the Nasa rally but word has it that Jubilee wants to use the same venue and we have decided to push our rally to Tuesday," said Governor Ongwae.

Mr Ongwae claimed that Jubilee had neither booked nor paid for the venue.

This was echoed by nominated Senator Janet Ong'era who said that Jubilee was unfair as it wanted to use a venue without paying for it.

"IEBC should also come out clearly and inform the public that indeed it is Nasa that was supposed to have a rally at the venue," said Ms Ong'era.

NASA PEACEFUL

She said that the Nasa team had opted to instead hold its rally on Tuesday because the opposition is peaceful.

"It does not mean that we have surrendered and we want to assure our supporters that Jubilee is going home," she said.

Kitutu Chache South MP Richard Onyonka said that Jubilee is only throwing the kicks of a dying horse.

He asked the opposition supporters to let the Jubilee team do their things as they await the Nasa rally.

"It is written everywhere that Jubilee is headed home and we shall beat them by a landslide so let nobody panic," he said, adding that opposition supporters should attend the Nasa rally in large numbers on Tuesday.

However, speaking to journalists at his office, Kisii County Commissioner Samuel Njora maintained that the President will hold the Jubilee rally at the venue.

NO TUG OF WAR

He said that he was only aware of the Jubilee rally and not the Nasa one as the opposition was claiming.

"It should not be a tug of war but giving him due respect as the country's top leader," Mr Njora said.

The Jubilee leadership is keen to win support from the region which mostly voted for ODM in the 2013 elections.

Kisii Jubilee leaders said that they were sure the President will win come August 8, dismissing claims that the region is an opposition stronghold.

"We are sure that President Kenyatta will win and in Kisii Jubilee will take majority of the elective posts," said Senator Chris Obure who is now eyeing governorship.

WOO GUSII PEOPLE

President Kenyatta in his last tour of the region said that Jubilee had not abandoned the Gusii community and that he will still work with them if he wins.

In the last elections President Kenyatta got 95,596 (27.8 per cent) votes against Mr Odinga who got 236,831 (68.8 per cent) votes.

In Bomet, the Head of State will open a Huduma Centre.

Speaking on Sunday National Assembly Deputy Speaker and Sotik MP Joyce Laboso asked residents to come out in masses to welcome the President.

"Let us also pray for peace to prevail in the country before, during and after the general election," she said.

Ms Laboso is vying for the Bomet governorship on a Jubilee ticket.

Additional reporting by Ruth Mbula