31 July 2017

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: Fashanu Jailed Over Land Scam

John Fashanu, who committed fraud by acting as fixer in a land scam was left in Abuja jail, according to United Kingdom publication, The Mirror. The 54-year-old was convicted following his involvement in a dishonest multi-million naira land deal.

Going by the report, the former English international was locked up for two days after he was arrested at his home on the Sun City Estate, Abuja as officers probed claims that he hatched the plan to sell lands that were not for sale.

Fashanu was said to have received £23,000 from a friend interested in buying land, but it turned out that the piece of land in question was not for auction.

"John Fashanu was arrested on July 17 in connection with an allegation of criminal conspiracy and obtaining the sum of N9,550,000 under false pretence," said Nigeria's Deputy Inspector General of Police, Hyacinth Dagala.

