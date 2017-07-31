Nigeria: Group Blames Increase in Terror Attack On Desperation for Power

Abuja — A political group operating under the aegis of Concerned Leaders of Conscience, has linked the current upsurge in terrorists attacks to desperation on the part of politicians to make themselves relevant ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The group in a communique after an emergency meeting at the weekend observed the increase in the incidences of Boko Haram attacks including suicide bombings and abductions in recent weeks within Borno and few neighboring states.

In a communique signed by the national chairman of the group. Dr. Eugene Tarkema and secretary, Fagbemi Kolawole, the group said it is unfortunate that terror activities is being exploited by the political class in Borno state and views it as worrisome, recent comments by some highly placed persons and elders in the state which it says is capable of escalating terrorism in the north east.

"It has been proven that those in position of influence in Borno State benefit from the regional instability precipitated by Boko Haram as evidenced in the diversion of relief materials meant for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) " the group saying it suspects part of the proceeds from diverted materials are channeled into funding Boko Haram.

The group said there is need to investigate the nexus between Local Government funds and the operation of Boko Haram in Borno State.

"After exhaustive deliberations on these observations, the Concerned Leaders of Conscience resolved to: urge the country to note that these recent attacks in Borno state are not isolated events but part of a concerted efforts by Borno politicians to revive Boko Haram ahead of the 2019 General Elections.

"These politicians apparently have a control over the terrorists to an extent that they decide when to unleash them on the country or keep them subdued when it is desirable."

The CLC also warned the political leaders in Borno state not to politicize security as it relates to the attempts to re-group Boko Haram for political purposes saying this can only end badly for everyone without exceptions.

They advised the political leadership and elders in the southeast and south-south not to endorse hate speech, confrontation of security operatives or radicalization of youths to attack the state as the Boko Haram scourge began on similar note.

The group called on international relief and donour agencies to stop routing funds through State Governments but relate directly with IDPs since relief resources are becoming incentives for corrupt state officials to divert and covert them for themselves and for financing terrorism,

It said, "That the hardline approach being adopted by other world leaders against terrorism and sponsors of such acts in the Middle East be implemented in Nigeria as terrorism has remained a global menace that cannot be totally eliminated without the sponsors and financiers made to account for their wrongs against humanity."