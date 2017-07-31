Sudan: Hassabo Affirms State Keenness to Disseminate Tolerance and Lofty Values

Khartoum — Vice - President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman, has affirmed the government keenness to disseminate the values of tolerance and peaceful co-existence in all communities, lauding the noble customs, values and morals that characterizes the Sudanese people.

This came when he received in his office at the Republican Palace Sunday the General Khalifa of Tijaniya Sect, Sheikh Ali Bl-Arabi, who called in a press statement after the meeting for refrain from violence and differences in the Sudanese society.

He said that all the people of Sudan are required to unite their rank and avoid the seditions that are being woven by the enemies of Sudan.

The Sheikh of Tijaniya Sect has appreciated the participation of the Vice - President in concluding sitting of the International Conference of Tijaniya Sect in Al-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur State.