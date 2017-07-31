30 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Hassabo Affirms State Keenness to Disseminate Tolerance and Lofty Values

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Vice - President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman, has affirmed the government keenness to disseminate the values of tolerance and peaceful co-existence in all communities, lauding the noble customs, values and morals that characterizes the Sudanese people.

This came when he received in his office at the Republican Palace Sunday the General Khalifa of Tijaniya Sect, Sheikh Ali Bl-Arabi, who called in a press statement after the meeting for refrain from violence and differences in the Sudanese society.

He said that all the people of Sudan are required to unite their rank and avoid the seditions that are being woven by the enemies of Sudan.

The Sheikh of Tijaniya Sect has appreciated the participation of the Vice - President in concluding sitting of the International Conference of Tijaniya Sect in Al-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur State.

Sudan

Activists Demand 'White Nile Sugar Case' Reopened

Activists in White Nile state have commemorated the 10th anniversary of the deadly incidents at El Aawaj village in El… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.