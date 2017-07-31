Sudan: VP Affirms Government Keenness to Support Values of Forgiveness and Peaceful Co-Existence

Khartoum — The Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohammed Abdul Rahman has affirmed the government's keenness to support values of forgiveness and peaceful co-existence among the Sudanese communities, lauding the habits and morale values of the Sudanese people.

This came when the VP met, Sunday, at the Republican Palace, the leader of the Teganni Sect, Sheikh Ali Balarabi.

Sheikh Balarabi, following the meeting, called on the Sudanese people to unite and reject violence and sedition, in addition to the plots woven by Sudan enemies.

He lauded the International conference of the Teganni Sect which held recently, in Al-Fasher, North Darfur State.